Marco Silva appointed new Watford manager

Watford have confirmed the appointment of Marco Silva as their new manager on a two-year contract.

Silva, who left his position at Hull earlier this week, will replace Walter Mazzarri after earning praise for his work with since moving to the Premier League in January.

The Portuguese had been in discussions over a move back to his home country and the head coach role at Porto but those negotiations stalled.

The Portuguese, who spent just 139 days in charge of Hull, opted not to continue at the KCOM Stadium, despite the club confirming they had given him the opportunity to continue as boss ahead of next season.

Silva was drafted in by Hull to replace Mike Phelan in an effort to keep the Tigers in the top flight. But after a promising start he was unable to prevent the club's drop to the second tier.

Silva has enjoyed success in his native Portugal, winning the Potuguese Cup with Sporting Lisbon in 2014, as well as in Greece where he won the title with Olympiacos.

Hornets chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury said: 'Marco was one of the most sought after Head Coaches in the Premier League.

'His pedigree and promise speaks for itself with his achievements in top divisions elsewhere across Europe, as well as his work at Hull City last season.'

'We are delighted to have secured his services and to be welcoming a Head Coach of his profile and potential.'