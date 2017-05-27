Marco Silva appointed new Watford manager

- Watford have replaced Walter Mazzarri with former Hull boss Marco Silva
- Silva moved to the Premier League in January and earned praise for his work
- The manager has previously worked at Sporting Lisbon and Olympiacos
- The Portuguese has penned a two-year deal at Vicarage Road
By Glen Williams For Mailonline
Published: 14:06 BST, 27 May 2017 | Updated: 14:37 BST, 27 May 2017
Watford have confirmed the appointment of Marco Silva as their new manager on a two-year contract.
Silva, who left his position at Hull earlier this week, will replace Walter Mazzarri after earning praise for his work with since moving to the Premier League in January.
The Portuguese had been in discussions over a move back to his home country and the head coach role at Porto but those negotiations stalled.
Watford have confirmed the appointment of Marco Silva as the club's new manager
Silva left Hull earlier this week after failing to keep them from relegation to the Championship
The Portuguese, who spent just 139 days in charge of Hull, opted not to continue at the KCOM Stadium, despite the club confirming they had given him the opportunity to continue as boss ahead of next season.
Silva was drafted in by Hull to replace Mike Phelan in an effort to keep the Tigers in the top flight. But after a promising start he was unable to prevent the club's drop to the second tier.
Silva has enjoyed success in his native Portugal, winning the Potuguese Cup with Sporting Lisbon in 2014, as well as in Greece where he won the title with Olympiacos.
Watford confirmed Walter Mazzarri would leave the club before the end of the season
Hornets chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury said: 'Marco was one of the most sought after Head Coaches in the Premier League.
'His pedigree and promise speaks for itself with his achievements in top divisions elsewhere across Europe, as well as his work at Hull City last season.'
'We are delighted to have secured his services and to be welcoming a Head Coach of his profile and potential.'
Silva has enjoyed success in Europe, winning the Portuguese Cup with Sporting Lisbon
