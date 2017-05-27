Barcelona stars don matching outfits en route to final

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

Human traffickers smile to the bank with $150b yearly - Report

At least 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, adding that the traffickers are smiling to

read more 16/03/2017 03:02:00
26 payment options for DSTV

26 payment options for DSTV

You can easily make a payment for needed DSTV subscription using following DSTV payment methods or at popular Multichoice Africa branch close to you. Choose

read more 16/03/2017 03:30:00
How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

How Nigerian Army's poor intelligence makes them harass innocent civilians

- There have been a series of credible reports on the Nigerian army’s abuse of civilians - But the army has always insisted that it observes

read more 16/03/2017 03:46:00
This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

This country kills its people: See what happened at Marina

- NPA pensioners have carried out a protest in Maria, Lagos state - The protest was held in demands of their rights and benefits - Reports suggest

read more 16/03/2017 03:47:00
BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

BREAKING: 1 injured as letter bomb explodes (photos)

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was

read more 16/03/2017 04:08:00
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded

- The Nigeria army is the force keeping the peace within the nation, says Major General John Enenche - Enenche says the country has survived crisis

read more 16/03/2017 02:25:00


Worth Reading

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Two Randy Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre. Photos/Video

Couples Caught ‘Having Sex’ Side-by-side Against A Wall In A Town Centre

read more 28/03/2017 04:07:00
Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Apostle Suleman’s Accuser Holds Another Interview. See What She Wore This Time (Photos)

Stephanie Otobo, the woman who is accusing the overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of being involved in a romantic affair

read more 15/03/2017 05:03:00
Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Girls And Their Weird Photograph Poses (Photos)

Sometimes it’s Very disgusting, and they’ll be feeling like slay queens. If its not scissors stance its polio

read more 15/03/2017 04:59:00
Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cleava’ge (Ph0t0s)

Nigeria’s Hairiest Lady, Queen Okafor Once Again Exposes Her Major Cl3avage She’s reminding every one of us that she’s as yet the Queen of hairs!!! See

read more 15/03/2017 04:56:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | Sports | Football |

Barcelona stars don matching outfits en route to final

  • Barcelona will face Alaves in the final of the Copa del Rey on Saturday
  • The Catalan giants are en route to Vicente Calderon ahead of the clash
  • Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-final 

By Glen Williams For Mailonline

Published: 13:19 BST, 27 May 2017 | Updated: 14:33 BST, 27 May 2017

Barcelona are en route to their Copa del Rey final clash with Alaves in Madrid on Saturday evening.

The Catalan giants will hope to claim their only piece of silverware of the season after falling short in both the Champions League and La Liga title race.

Neymar and his team-mates donned matching black t-shirts with green trousers as they made the trip west.

Barcelona stars are on their way to the Copa del Rey final against Alaves at Vicente Calderon
Barcelona stars are on their way to the Copa del Rey final against Alaves at Vicente Calderon

Barcelona stars are on their way to the Copa del Rey final against Alaves at Vicente Calderon

Neymar and Co all donned matching black t-shirts and green trousers as they travelled west
Neymar and Co all donned matching black t-shirts and green trousers as they travelled west

Neymar and Co all donned matching black t-shirts and green trousers as they travelled west

Barca were given a triple fitness boost in defence on the morning of the clash as the club announced Gerard Pique, Javier Mascherano and Aleix Vidal have all been declared available.

Pique missed Barca's final two games of the Liga season with stomach pains while Mascherano was absent from the 4-2 win over Eibar with a hamstring problem.

The return of Vidal is the biggest surprise as the right back had been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a serious ankle injury in the 6-0 win over Alaves back in February which required surgery.

Striker Luis Suarez and defender Sergi Roberto are suspended while Jeremy Mathieu and Rafinha are still out injured.

Barca are seeking a record extending 29th King's Cup triumph in coach Luis Enrique's final game in charge of the club, against an Alaves side playing their first domestic cup final.

Barca are seeking one last trophy in Luis Enrique's final game in charge of the club
Barca are seeking one last trophy in Luis Enrique's final game in charge of the club

Barca are seeking one last trophy in Luis Enrique's final game in charge of the club

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 Football 27/05/2017 08:34:00 Thierry Henry speaks at Welsh FA coaching conference

Thierry Henry speaks at Welsh FA coaching conference

Saturday sees a repeat of the 2002 FA Cup final between Arsenal and ChelseaBut ex-Gunner Thierry Henry's focus was elsewhere on Friday and SaturdayHenry spoke

0 Football 27/05/2017 08:34:00 Chelsea man Antonio Conte to smoke cigar if he wins FA Cup

Chelsea man Antonio Conte to smoke cigar if he wins FA Cup

Antonio Conte will bring out the cigars... only if Chelsea beat Arsenal in the final So far Conte's celebration have only gone as far as 'cheers'

0 Football 27/05/2017 08:41:00 Arsenal's Per Mertesacker: I've never played a back three

Arsenal's Per Mertesacker: I've never played a back three

Arsenal news: All the latest from the Emirates Per Mertesacker, 32, played his first game of 2016-17 in the win over EvertonThe Arsenal captain has been

Most Watched Videos

View all posts

Most Read News

View all posts

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 23/02/2017 04:44:00 Blood Betrayal

Blood Betrayal

STORY: " New Nollywood Movies Between her two sons, Ajia who is involved in a cult, loves the youngest more. However, all these cause a

0 Movies 12/01/2017 06:09:00 Go Slow 2

Go Slow 2

After receiving a letter from their brother Obinna, Shanka and Loco accompanied by Zoro have now sort to an alternative means of getting money, while

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:36:00 My Sister My World

My Sister My World

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:57:00 Love Me Please

Love Me Please

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Two lovers who love themselves dearly, were separated by an unfavorable incident. This created a huge vacuum in

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:27:00 Inside Beauty 1

Inside Beauty 1

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel

0 Movies 12/01/2017 05:54:00 Victim Of Life

Victim Of Life

A young lady, who is a victim of circumstance, lost her parents to armed robbery. She's been helped by a woman she thinks is her