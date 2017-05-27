Barcelona stars don matching outfits en route to final

- Barcelona will face Alaves in the final of the Copa del Rey on Saturday
- The Catalan giants are en route to Vicente Calderon ahead of the clash
- Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-final
By Glen Williams For Mailonline
Published: 13:19 BST, 27 May 2017 | Updated: 14:33 BST, 27 May 2017
Barcelona are en route to their Copa del Rey final clash with Alaves in Madrid on Saturday evening.
The Catalan giants will hope to claim their only piece of silverware of the season after falling short in both the Champions League and La Liga title race.
Neymar and his team-mates donned matching black t-shirts with green trousers as they made the trip west.
Barcelona stars are on their way to the Copa del Rey final against Alaves at Vicente Calderon
Neymar and Co all donned matching black t-shirts and green trousers as they travelled west
Barca were given a triple fitness boost in defence on the morning of the clash as the club announced Gerard Pique, Javier Mascherano and Aleix Vidal have all been declared available.
Pique missed Barca's final two games of the Liga season with stomach pains while Mascherano was absent from the 4-2 win over Eibar with a hamstring problem.
The return of Vidal is the biggest surprise as the right back had been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a serious ankle injury in the 6-0 win over Alaves back in February which required surgery.
Striker Luis Suarez and defender Sergi Roberto are suspended while Jeremy Mathieu and Rafinha are still out injured.
Barca are seeking a record extending 29th King's Cup triumph in coach Luis Enrique's final game in charge of the club, against an Alaves side playing their first domestic cup final.
Barca are seeking one last trophy in Luis Enrique's final game in charge of the club
