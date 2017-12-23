Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Burnley vs Tottenham LIVE: 0 - 3 Harry Kane hat-trick

  • Harry Kane opened scoring for Tottenham Hotspur with seventh minute penalty
  • Spurs striker then doubled lead with 21 minutes to play at Turf Moor 
  • Kane then struck his hat-trick with 11 minutes to play for the visitors 
  • Burnley XI: Pope, Bardsley, Long, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Cork, Defour, Arfield (Wells), Hendrick (Vokes), Wood (Barnes)
  • Tottenham XI: Lloris, Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Sissoko, Dier (Lamela), Alli (Llorente), Eriksen, Son (Dembele), Kane
  • Sean Dyche's impressive side can go fifth with a win against Spurs at Turf Moor 
  • Mauricio Pochettino's side head into the clash one point behind their hosts 

By Dan Ripley for MailOnline

Published: 11:22 EST, 23 December 2017 | Updated: 14:17 EST, 23 December 2017

Burnley face a tough run of fixtures over the festive period, with games against Manchester United and Liverpool to come in the next couple of weeks. But Sean Dyche's side are flying heading into Saturday evening's clash with Tottenham.

They currently sit sixth in the Premier League and can leapfrog Arsenal into fifth with a win at Turf Moor on Saturday. Tottenham, meanwhile, head up to Burnley sitting a point and a place behind Dyche's side.

You can follow all the action from Turf Moor as it happens with Sportsmail's DAN RIPLEY. Kick off is at 5.30pm GMT.

