AC Milan 0-2 Atalanta: Pressure mounts on Gennaro Gattuso

By Robert Cottingham For Mailonline

Published: 14:09 EST, 23 December 2017 | Updated: 14:16 EST, 23 December 2017

AC Milan were beaten 2-0 by Atlanta at the San Siro on Saturday evening as the pressure intensified on interim manager Gennaro Gattuso.

Bryan Cristante and Josip Ilicic struck either side of the interval as Gian Piero Gasperini's side emerged from Milan with all three points.

The result means club legend Gattuso has won just twice in his six matches in charge of the Rossoneri, since replacing Vincenzo Montella at the helm on a deal until the end of the season.

More to follow

Gennaro Gattuso has failed to inspire a turnaround in AC Milan's fortunes since taking over

Josip Ilicic scored Atalanta's second after coming on as a substitute to seal the three points