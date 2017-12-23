Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

AC Milan 0-2 Atalanta: Pressure mounts on Gennaro Gattuso

  • AC Milan interim boss Gennaro Gattuso has won twice in six games in charge
  • Gattuso dropped £35m striker Andre Silva once again in favour of Nikola Kalinic
  • Kalinic was fortunate not to have been sent off for a high tackle on Rafael Toloi
  • Bryan Cristante gave Atalanta the lead after Gianluigi Donnarumma's mistake
  • Cristante's replacement Josip Ilicic sealed the win finishing off a counter-attack 

By Robert Cottingham For Mailonline

Published: 14:09 EST, 23 December 2017 | Updated: 14:16 EST, 23 December 2017

AC Milan were beaten 2-0 by Atlanta at the San Siro on Saturday evening as the pressure intensified on interim manager Gennaro Gattuso. 

Bryan Cristante and Josip Ilicic struck either side of the interval as Gian Piero Gasperini's side emerged from Milan with all three points. 

The result means club legend Gattuso has won just twice in his six matches in charge of the Rossoneri, since replacing Vincenzo Montella at the helm on a deal until the end of the season. 

More to follow 

Gennaro Gattuso has failed to inspire a turnaround in AC Milan's fortunes since taking over
Josip Ilicic scored Atalanta's second after coming on as a substitute to seal the three points
MATCH STATISTICS 

AC Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Abate, Musacchio, Bonucci, Rodriguez; Montolivo (Biglia 82), Kessie, Bonaventura (Calhanoglu 76); Borini, Kalinic (Silva 82), Cutrone 

Booked: Kessie, Cutrone 

Atalanta (3-4-3): Berisha; Toloi, Caldara, Masiello; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Spinazzola; Cristante (Kurtic 80), Petagna (Ilicic 64), Gomez 

Goals: Cristante 32, Ilicic 71 

 

 

