Leicester vs Man Utd LIVE: Puel and Mourinho need a win

- Man United travel to Leicester City in the day's final Premier League game
- Jose Mourinho's side can't afford to drop points after City won once again
- They will be aiming to respond following midweek cup loss to Bristol City
- Leicester have shown signs of improvement under new manager Claude Puel
By Will Griffee For Mailonline
Published: 13:19 EST, 23 December 2017 | Updated: 13:45 EST, 23 December 2017
Saturday's Premier League action concludes with second-placed Manchester United paying a visit to Leicester City's King Power Stadium.
With leaders Manchester City thrashing Bournemouth earlier in the day, Jose Mourinho's side cannot afford to lose any further ground.
Leicester have shown signs of improvement under Claude Puel but they were beaten at home by Crystal Palace seven days ago.
Join WILL GRIFFEE for live coverage of the match, which kicks off at 7.45pm.
