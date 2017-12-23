Leicester vs Man Utd LIVE: Puel and Mourinho need a win

By Will Griffee For Mailonline

Published: 13:19 EST, 23 December 2017 | Updated: 13:45 EST, 23 December 2017

Saturday's Premier League action concludes with second-placed Manchester United paying a visit to Leicester City's King Power Stadium.

With leaders Manchester City thrashing Bournemouth earlier in the day, Jose Mourinho's side cannot afford to lose any further ground.

Leicester have shown signs of improvement under Claude Puel but they were beaten at home by Crystal Palace seven days ago.

Join WILL GRIFFEE for live coverage of the match, which kicks off at 7.45pm.