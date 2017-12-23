LEAGUE ONE ROUND-UP: Will Grigg nets hat-tick in Wigan win

By Press Association Reporter

Published: 14:14 EST, 23 December 2017 | Updated: 14:14 EST, 23 December 2017

Will Grigg scored a hat-trick as Sky Bet League One leaders Wigan extended their winning run to five matches with a resounding 7-0 victory over Oxford at the Kassam Stadium.

Grigg slotted the opener into the bottom corner before Nick Powell netted his third from the last three games - and 10th of the season - with a close-range header following Lee Evans' corner.

Grigg turned provider as Gavin Massey added a third just before the half-hour mark and the Northern Ireland striker fired home a quickfire brace to complete his treble within the opening 10 minutes of the second half, while a double from Max Power completed the triumph.

Will Grigg (picture in September) netted a hat-trick in Wigan's 7-0 thrashing of Oxford

Shrewsbury remain four points off the pace in second thanks to a 2-0 victory over Portsmouth, with Shaun Whalley and Stefan Payne on target in the second half.

Fellow promotion contenders Blackburn saw their six-game league winning run brought to an end - but extended their unbeaten streak to 11 games - when they were held to a 1-1 draw by lowly Northampton in a 2pm kick-off at Sixfields.

Aaron Pierre headed home Matt Grimes' floated corner to hand the hosts the lead before Rovers' top scorer Bradley Dack picked out the bottom-left corner at the start of the second half to claim a point with his ninth goal of the season.

Blackburn Rovers six-game winning run came to an end as they were held to a 1-1 draw

However, Blackburn did manage to extended their unbeaten streak to 11 games

Scunthorpe claimed a 3-1 comeback win at home to Southend, who had taken the lead through Jason Demetriou's long-range strike midway through the first half.

Kevin van Veen levelled with a header, Conor Townsend tapped home Hakeeb Adelakun's corner to put the home side ahead and an own goal from Michael Turner completed the comeback as the Iron moved into fourth.

Bradford dropped down a spot to fifth after a 2-1 defeat at AFC Wimbledon, with Paul Taylor's 47th-minute equaliser sandwiched between efforts from Cody McDonald and Lyle Taylor.

Joe Aribo's 15th-minute finish proved enough as Charlton edged a 1-0 victory over Blackpool to hold onto the last play-off place.

Peterborough remain just a point further back thanks to a 3-0 victory over 10-man bottom-side Bury, who lost Eoghan O'Connell to a second yellow card as Danny Lloyd netted each side of Jack Marriott's header.

Plymouth Argyle moved out of the relegation zone following a 4-1 triumph over Oldham

Plymouth moved out of the relegation zone following a 4-1 triumph over Oldham, with Toumani Diagouraga and Graham Carey giving them a 2-0 lead after just six minutes.

Latics captain Anthony Gerrard reduced the deficit with a header before the home answered in kind through Ryan Edwards. Jake Jervis added the gloss in the 72nd minute.

Will Vaulks was on target with Rotherham's winner in a 2-1 comeback victory over MK Dons. Semi Ajayi (21) cancelled out Chuks Aneke's early opener from his free-kick.

Doncaster moved up a massive five places to 14th with Niall Mason's 33rd-minute penalty enough for maximum points at Bristol Rovers, while Maz Kouhyar's late equaliser rescued Walsall a point from a 1-1 draw at Rochdale, who took the lead through Calvin Andrew and dropped to second bottom.