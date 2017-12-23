Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Stoke City 3-1 West Brom: Choupo-Moting stars for Potters

  • Stoke City ended their three-match losing run by beating West Bromwich Albion 3-1 in the Premier League 
  • Midfielder Joe Allen sent Stoke on their way by scoring his first League goal since February after 19 minutes
  • Allen set up his side's second goal as Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting made it 2-0 just before the half-time interval
  • Salomon Rondon pulled one back for West Brom when he found the net with his seventh shot of the match
  • But Stoke wrapped up the points when Ramadan Sobhi, assisted by Choupo-Moting, struck in stoppage time
  • West Brom are without a win since August — a joyless streak of 18 games in all competitions for the Baggies

By Mike Keegan For The Mail On Sunday

Published: 11:53 EST, 23 December 2017 | Updated: 14:14 EST, 23 December 2017

Mark Hughes had said that defeat here would not cost him his job.

We will never know if his pre-match faith was justified.

Somehow, Stoke weathered a second-half West Brom storm to cling on to a slender, precious victory. First-half goals from Joe Allen and Maxim Choupo-Moting had put the Potters and their under-fire manager in the box seat but when the wasteful Salomon Rondon finally found the net shortly after the break it set up a final 40 minutes best described as nervy. Forget substitute Ramadan's injury-time third - this was tense. 

Joe Allen (left) and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored as Stoke City ended their three-match losing run by beating West Brom
Wales ace Allen scored his first Premier League goal since February to put Stoke ahead midway through the first half
Allen was left with a simple close-range finish and he has now netted nine times in 58 Stoke appearances in all competitions
Peter Crouch, who set up the goal for his second League assist of the season, celebrated by carrying Allen in his arms
Stoke doubled their lead on the stroke of half time when Choupo-Moting registered his fourth goal for the Potters
Cameroon star Choupo-Moting showed impressive composure to guide the ball between two Baggies defenders on the line
Striker Salomon Rondon ensured a nervy conclusion to the game for Stoke when he made it 2-1 six minutes after half-time
But Ramadan Sobhi, assisted by Choupo-Moting, sealed the win in stoppage time before being booked for taking his shirt off
MATCH FACTS, PLAYER RATINGS, MATCH ZONE AND PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE

Stoke City (3-4-2-1): Butland 7; Shawcross 6, Zouma 6, Wimmer 6; Edwards 7, Fletcher 6.5 (Diouf 68, 6.5), Allen 7.5, Cameron 6.5; Choupo-Moting 8, Shaqiri 6.5 (Ramadan 79, 7); Crouch 7. 

Subs not used: Grant, Berahino, Afellay, Adam, Souttar.

Goals: Allen (19), Choupo-Moting (46+1), Sobhi (90+4).

Booked: Sobhi

Manager: Mark Hughes 6.5 

West Brom (4-3-3): Foster 6; Nyom 6, Hegazi 5.5, Evans 6.5, Gibbs 6 (Burke 81); Brunt 7, Barry 6.5, Livermore 6.5; Rondon 6.5, Robson-Kanu 5, McClean 5 (Chadli 46 5, Rodriguez 60, 5.5)

Subs not used: Myhill, Yacob, McAuley, Dawson

Goal: Rondon (51)

Manager: Alan Pardew 6

Referee: Neil Swarbrick 6

Star Man: Choupo-Moting

Season at a glance

  • Premier League
  • Premier League
  • Championship
  • League One
  • League Two
  • Scottish Premiership
  • Scottish Div 1
  • Scottish Div 2
  • Scottish Div 3
  • Ligue 1
  • Serie A
  • La Liga
  • Bundesliga
No 25 Peter Crouch played a key role in Stoke's opening goal, winning a header on the right wing before setting up No 4 Joe Allen by firing a ball across the penalty box
Operating from the left flank, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting touched the ball 72 times — more than any other Stoke player
For more stats and maps check out Sportmail's brilliant Match Zone.

 

A run of one win in eight had left the home side a slender point above the relegation zone following last weekend's disastrous 3-0 home defeat at the hands of West Ham which had supporters calling for Hughes' head. Had the Welshman been granted an early Christmas wish, he may well have asked Santa to ensure the Baggies were their next opponents.

Albion had not won in a club record 17 games, although current boss Alan Pardew had been in charge for just four of them.

That run continues, but it was not for a lack of trying. 'At times you've got your heart in your mouth,' admitted a relieved Hughes, before adding that chairman Peter Coates had even paid a visit this week to stand by his manager. 'He's been in reassuring everybody that it is business as usual. I didn't really have any doubts about it but I'm confident after this week.'

This almost-derby has experienced a hike in tensions in recent times. Seemingly unaware of their own predicament, West Brom's fans launched into an early chant of 'Tony Pulis, he's coming for you,' amid reports their own recently-departed boss could be set for a return to the Bet365 should the axe fall on Hughes.

The mickey taking did not last. There appeared to be little danger when Choupo-Moting's pass deflected of Ahmed Hegazi and into the air. However, it dropped invitingly into the path of Peter Crouch who could have tried a shot but instead intelligently volleyed low and hard across the box where Allen had the presence of mind – and the reflexes – to guide the ball home. The relief in the celebrations was palpable but the Baggies almost had an instant response when Rondon wasted the first of a number of decent chances. Albion were punished on the stroke of the break when Allen held off Gareth Barry and his cute pass put Choupo-Moting in on goal. The Cameroon forward coolly took the ball past West Brom keeper Ben Foster before slotting home between two retreating defenders. 

Former England, Tottenham and Liverpool striker Crouch (right) made his fifth Premier League start of the season for Stoke
Darren Fletcher played for West Brom in this fixture last season but the Scot was in midfield for the Potters this time around
Mark Hughes was under pressure as Stoke manager after his side had lost their previous three matches before this one
But Hughes' boss, chairman Peter Coates, appeared to be in a good mood as he watched the game from the directors' box
Like Coates, Allen was smiling early on at the bet365 Stadium — after scoring the opening goal of the game on 19 minutes
The tunnel at the Bet365 is at the foot of the away end, and those who had made the short journey north from the Black Country made the visitors aware of their unhappiness at what they had seen.

Rondon will have heard them - and on 51 minutes he finally answered their calls. Chris Brunt's ball over the top exposed an out-of-position Ryan Shawcross and this time the Venzuelan made no mistake, tucking his seventh shot of the afternoon under an advancing Butland.

Stoke retreated, much to the frustration of the home support. Chances came and went for the visitors. With panic descending, terrace cries of 'Go on, Stoke,' sounded like an order rather than encouragement.

In injury time, youngster Tom Edwards almost ruined an impressive performance by putting through his own goal. There was still time for another chance, when Butland punched a Jonny Evans header against Rondon but the rebound drifted wide. 

Allen's team-mate, goalkeeper Jack Butland, celebrated the Welshman's goal by punching the air at the other end of the pitch
Butland's opposite number, Baggies stopper Ben Foster, looked dejected after being beaten by Allen's first-half strike
Looking like a relieved man, Hughes reacted to seeing his side take the lead by lifting both arms above his head and shouting
Hughes must have been delighted at half time after a goal for Choupo-Moting, who celebrated by dancing with Kurt Zouma
With fingernails gnawed to the bone, a Stoke break sealed it. Diouf tuned on a clearance to play in Choupo-Moting who advanced on an exposed Foster before sidefooting to sub Ramadan to tap into an empty goal. The roof almost came off. Coates will have smiled.

'They stand by you,' Hughes said of his owners. 'If they think they have the right people, then they back you. That's what they've done this week and it's been really important for everybody.'

While Albion were unfortunate, defeat underlined the task Pardew has on his hands if he is to preserve their top flight status. The boing boing Baggies are still waiting for the bounce.

Choupo-Moting scored after dribbling the ball around West Brom goalkeeper Foster, who had spread himself on the floor
West Brom striker Rondon was very lively during the first 45 minutes as he fired in six shots before the half-time interval
Venezuela international Rondon wore his frustration on his face after failing to find the net with any of his six first-half efforts
But 28-year-old frontman Rondon found then net with his seventh effort of the day to give West Brom hope on 51 minutes
However, Stoke sub Sobhi, who replaced Xherdan Shaqiri (right) on 79 minutes, made the points save for Stoke at the death
