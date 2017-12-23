West Ham eye Swansea duo Ki Sung-yueng and Alfie Mawson

- West Ham are plotting moves for Swansea duo Ki Sung-yueng and Alfie Mawson
- David Moyes wants to sign Ki, whose Swansea contract expires in the summer
- Moyes has also been a long-time admirer of England U21 international Mawson
- And may include £15m rated striker Diafra Sakho in the deal to sign the defender
By Simon Jones for MailOnline
Published: 13:59 EST, 23 December 2017 | Updated: 14:04 EST, 23 December 2017
West Ham are weighing up a move for Swansea City midfielder Ki Sung-yueng as well as his teammate Alfie Mawson.
Ki is out of contract in the summer and is open to a move away. The 28-year-old has made 11 appearances this season and David Moyes sees him as a player who can help West Ham keep possession and screen his back four.
While West Ham have improved defensively under Moyes, their ability to break out of defence has been lacking, notably in their Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat to Arsenal this week.
West Ham are considering making a swoop for Swansea duo Ki Sung-yueng and Alfie Mawson
Ki, who has 97 caps for South Korea, is technically good, has an eye for a pass and offers a threat from set-pieces.
Moyes is also a confirmed fan of Swansea's England U21 international Mawson, who he wanted to sign for Sunderland from Barnsley in August last year.
Swansea are reluctant to sell the 23-year-old defender, who is key to their survival but West Ham may also look to sweeten the deal by including striker Diafra Sakho, who is rated at £15million.
Moyes is eager to strengthen in both defence and midfield with enquiries already made for Sevilla outcast Steven Nzonzi.
The Hammers boss is also an admirer of midfielder Harry Arter at Bournemouth but is unsure about making a bid as he is keen for the club to prioritise other targets.
West Ham manager David Moyes is eager to strengthen his defence and midfield in January
