Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | Sports | Football |

Swansea 1-1 Crystal Palace: Jordan Ayew sublime equaliser

  • Luciano Narsingh went down in the area but referee Craig Pawson waved away appeals for a penalty early on
  • Swansea dominated possession in first half but it was Crystal Palace who had more attempts on goal
  • Ruben Loftus-Cheek was fouled in area by Federico Fernandez and Luka Milivojevic slotted opening goal  
  • Jordan Ayew netted equaliser ten minutes from time firing a sublime finish past Julian Speroni to level up
  • Swansea will be bottom of the Premier League at Christmas and are still to appoint a new manager  

By Riath Al-Samarrai for MailOnline

Published: 11:53 EST, 23 December 2017 | Updated: 13:56 EST, 23 December 2017

When the new broom arrives, there’s going to be a little less mess to clean up. A pigsty, yes, but not quite as filthy as it was.

A draw at home against Crystal Palace might not seem like a great deal for Swansea because it isn’t. But when you are falling towards the Championship at such a mind-scrambling pace, anything other than defeat feels like a gift wrapped in a big shiny bow.

The fact that this point came courtesy of a late equaliser, and a screamer from Jordan Ayew to boot, means there might also be some semblance of morale in the squad over Christmas now. For that, the new manager, whoever he may be, ought to be grateful. 

Jordan Ayew (right) celebrates after netting a sublime late equaliser to rescue a point for Swansea at Liberty Stadium
Jordan Ayew (right) celebrates after netting a sublime late equaliser to rescue a point for Swansea at Liberty Stadium

Jordan Ayew (right) celebrates after netting a sublime late equaliser to rescue a point for Swansea at Liberty Stadium

Ayew fired passed Julian Speroni would could only dive helplessly and watch the ball fly past him into the far corner
Ayew fired passed Julian Speroni would could only dive helplessly and watch the ball fly past him into the far corner

Ayew fired passed Julian Speroni would could only dive helplessly and watch the ball fly past him into the far corner

The substitute came on to lift the gloom around the stadium and salvage a draw against Crystal Palace
The substitute came on to lift the gloom around the stadium and salvage a draw against Crystal Palace

The substitute came on to lift the gloom around the stadium and salvage a draw against Crystal Palace

MATCH FACTS, LIVE TABLE AND MATCHZONE 

Swansea (4-1-4-1): Fabianski 7; Naughton 6 (Rangel 80), Fernandez 7, Mawson 6.5, Olsson 6; Mesa 7 (Fulton 89); Narsingh 6 (Ayew 66, 7.5), Clucas 6.5, Carroll 6, Dyer 6.5; Abraham 5.5

Subs not used: Van der Hoorn, Nordfeldt, Sanches, McBurnie

Booked: Fernandez, Mesa

Crystal Palace: Speroni 6.5; Kelly 6, Tomkins 6.5, Dann 7, Schlupp 6.5; McArthur 6, Milivojevic 7, Cabaye 7 (Sako 76), Loftus-Cheek 6.5; Townsend 6.5 (Van Aanholt 85), Zaha 7

Subs not used: Hennessey, Souare, Fosu-Mensah, Puncheon, Riedewald

Booked: Zaha, McArthur, Milivojevic

Referee: Craig Pawson 5.5

MOTM: Jordan Ayew

Att: 20,354 

Season at a glance

  • Premier League
  • Premier League
  • Championship
  • League One
  • League Two
  • Scottish Premiership
  • Scottish Div 1
  • Scottish Div 2
  • Scottish Div 3
  • Ligue 1
  • Serie A
  • La Liga
  • Bundesliga

 

 

Credit, therefore, to caretaker Leon Britton and his team of Cameron Toshack, Gary Richards and Tony Roberts. They stopped some of the bleeding and lifted some eyes off the floor.

They also got the team playing. Not enough to get excited about, but after the negative tactics and results of Paul Clement, this was a little more traditional for the club, with an attempt to dominate possession. They still struggled terribly with creating good chances and that is an issue that badly needs addressing in January.

But across two thirds of the field they looked improved, as was their collective attitude, which, again, has to be seen as positive for a side that lost eight of their previous 10 league games. Indeed, after falling behind to a Luka Milivojevic penalty early in the second half, rather than wilt as they usually do, they found their way back and salvaged their first point of the season from a losing position.

Britton remains in the dark over whether he will still be in charge for the Boxing Day clash at Liverpool, with Frank de Boer, Slaven Bilic and Aitor Karanka in the frame for the position full-time. But as a first stab at management, he was satisfied with how it went, especially as his first ever substitution – Ayew for Luciano Narsingh – made such an impact.

'The worked out, didn't it?' he said. 'Overall, I am happy today. I'm very proud for the efforts they gave, not just today but over the last few days in difficult circumstances.

'At home it's been difficult when we've gone behind but the fans were behind the players even when we conceded, they kept going and we got the reward with a fantastic goal. We kept pushing and it wasn't as if we settled for a point.' 

Luka Milivojevic celebrates scoring the first goal of the game after slotting a penalty effortlessly into the net
Luka Milivojevic celebrates scoring the first goal of the game after slotting a penalty effortlessly into the net

Luka Milivojevic celebrates scoring the first goal of the game after slotting a penalty effortlessly into the net

The Serbian took the responsibility of the spot kick and stepped up to convert from the spot in the second half
The Serbian took the responsibility of the spot kick and stepped up to convert from the spot in the second half

The Serbian took the responsibility of the spot kick and stepped up to convert from the spot in the second half

Lukasz Fabianski guessed the wrong way and watched the ball fly past him and into the goal to silence the home fans
Lukasz Fabianski guessed the wrong way and watched the ball fly past him and into the goal to silence the home fans

Lukasz Fabianski guessed the wrong way and watched the ball fly past him and into the goal to silence the home fans

Time will tell if it is a result that can contribute to a transformation because this is a club in desperate trouble, not just on the pitch but also off it, with the crowd desperately unhappy with the ownership.

But results can cover up many problems in football, and to that end Palace have to be an inspiration for Swansea, given they were bottom and are now on an eight-game unbeaten run under Roy Hodgson.

Hodgson said: 'In that first seven games (of the season) we had zero points. It's an enormous handicap to give yourself and have a big minus goal difference. We needed big performances to get on an even keel, and that's what we've done in the last two or three months.

'We've brought ourselves into a pack of teams who have to look over their shoulders and be worried.

'I expected it to take a lot longer to get ourselves into contention with other teams in the league but we know there's an awful long way to go and it's going to be a fight for every point until the end of the season.' 

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was chopped down by Federico Fernandez and the referee Craig Pawson pointed to the spot 
Ruben Loftus-Cheek was chopped down by Federico Fernandez and the referee Craig Pawson pointed to the spot 

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was chopped down by Federico Fernandez and the referee Craig Pawson pointed to the spot 

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (left) is bundled over unceremoniously by Roque Mesa during a physical challenge for the ball
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (left) is bundled over unceremoniously by Roque Mesa during a physical challenge for the ball

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (left) is bundled over unceremoniously by Roque Mesa during a physical challenge for the ball

Zaha shows his evasive skills to power his way past Tom Carroll in the Swansea midfield and advance up the pitch
Zaha shows his evasive skills to power his way past Tom Carroll in the Swansea midfield and advance up the pitch

Zaha shows his evasive skills to power his way past Tom Carroll in the Swansea midfield and advance up the pitch

Leon Britton (left) was given a warm reception by the home fans as he lined up alongside Roy Hodgson
Leon Britton (left) was given a warm reception by the home fans as he lined up alongside Roy Hodgson

Leon Britton (left) was given a warm reception by the home fans as he lined up alongside Roy Hodgson

Andros Townsend (right) battles for possession with Nathan Dyer who struggles to hold off the winger 
Andros Townsend (right) battles for possession with Nathan Dyer who struggles to hold off the winger 

Andros Townsend (right) battles for possession with Nathan Dyer who struggles to hold off the winger 

Dyer proved himself a nuisance for the visiting defence as he looked to show off his dribbling ability in the first half
Dyer proved himself a nuisance for the visiting defence as he looked to show off his dribbling ability in the first half

Dyer proved himself a nuisance for the visiting defence as he looked to show off his dribbling ability in the first half

Currently it is a fight they are winning, but there must be a frustration for Hodgson that his talented frontline could not make more of their first half here, even in the absence of the suspended Christian Benteke.

Their only goal came from a penalty, awarded after Federico Fernandez tripped Ruben Loftus-Cheek. A bit soft, perhaps. In any case, Luka Milivojevic buried the kick down the middle.

At this point in games, Swansea usually wilt. But what followed was unexpected, with Ayew blasting into the top corner from 25 yards some 11 minutes after coming on. A stunning impact.

The question is whether Swansea's new manager can build on it.

Loftus-Cheek soars skywards but the ball passes him by as the Chelsea loanee loses sight of his target
Loftus-Cheek soars skywards but the ball passes him by as the Chelsea loanee loses sight of his target

Loftus-Cheek soars skywards but the ball passes him by as the Chelsea loanee loses sight of his target

James McArthur and Zaha end up on the turf after a collision in the air which left both players struggling 
James McArthur and Zaha end up on the turf after a collision in the air which left both players struggling 

James McArthur and Zaha end up on the turf after a collision in the air which left both players struggling 

Tammy Abraham reacts in frustration as the Swansea striker fails to level the scores against the Eagles
Tammy Abraham reacts in frustration as the Swansea striker fails to level the scores against the Eagles

Tammy Abraham reacts in frustration as the Swansea striker fails to level the scores against the Eagles

Fabianski exhibits his bravery as the goalkeeper claims the ball before bracing for an impact with Zaha 
Fabianski exhibits his bravery as the goalkeeper claims the ball before bracing for an impact with Zaha 

Fabianski exhibits his bravery as the goalkeeper claims the ball before bracing for an impact with Zaha 

A number of fans were calling for Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins to step down and leave the club 
A number of fans were calling for Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins to step down and leave the club 

A number of fans were calling for Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins to step down and leave the club 

Whoever takes over from Leon Britton in charge at Swansea will have a slightly smaller mess to clean up than before
Whoever takes over from Leon Britton in charge at Swansea will have a slightly smaller mess to clean up than before

Whoever takes over from Leon Britton in charge at Swansea will have a slightly smaller mess to clean up than before

Read more:

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 Football 23/12/2017 13:42:00 Southampton 1-1 Huddersfield: Laurent Depoitre earns point

Southampton 1-1 Huddersfield: Laurent Depoitre earns point

Huddersfield earned a share of the spoils at Southampton as David Wagner's men continued their momentumCharlie Austin kept on with his rich vein of form

0 Football 23/12/2017 13:54:00 Bellerin: Arsene Wenger's team talk inspired Arsenal

Bellerin: Arsene Wenger's team talk inspired Arsenal

Arsenal recovered from two goals down to go 3-2 up against Liverpool on FridayThe thrilling Christmas encounter finished in a 3-3 league draw at the

0 Football 23/12/2017 13:56:00 Swansea 1-1 Crystal Palace: Jordan Ayew sublime equaliser

Swansea 1-1 Crystal Palace: Jordan Ayew sublime equaliser

Luciano Narsingh went down in the area but referee Craig Pawson waved away appeals for a penalty early onSwansea dominated possession in first half but

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 07/02/2017 04:59:00 Man fall from tree

Man fall from tree

0 Videos 03/03/2017 04:11:00 Amazing Lost Angel Caught On CCTV Camera Landing At Supermarket

Amazing Lost Angel Caught On CCTV Camera Landing At Supermarket

 Lost Angel Caught On CCTV Camera 

0 Videos 14/03/2017 04:08:00 Priest Takes Over The Internet With His Breakdance Moves. Photo/Video

Priest Takes Over The Internet With His Breakdance Moves. Photo/Video

This is really nice...A priest in Kerala in South India broke through this stereotypical image of priests as he broke the internet with his smooth

0 Videos 19/01/2017 04:40:00 Womans Butt Explodes While Doing Squats In Gym

Womans Butt Explodes While Doing Squats In Gym

Woman butt implant explode while squating

0 Videos 04/01/2017 06:34:00 Moment robbery suspect beats man with broomstick in South Bronx

Moment robbery suspect beats man with broomstick in South Bronx

The New York City Police Department is asking the public's help after releasing surveillance video showing a robbery suspect beat a man with his broomstick

0 Videos 29/12/2016 07:42:00 Florida mom collapses as she learns her son, 8, was shot dead

Florida mom collapses as she learns her son, 8, was shot dead

A woman who said she was the mother of Rashid Cunningham, 8, lost her footing as she learned the child had been shot and killed

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/12/2017 12:16:00 Finland celebrates 100th independence in Nigeria

Finland celebrates 100th independence in Nigeria

By Vera Samuel Anyagafu and Prince Okafor In line with its bilateral relationship with Nigeria, Finland has celebrated its 100th year Independence anniversary in Nigeria. Along with

0 News 22/12/2017 01:45:00 Importer accuses Customs of alleged extortion

Importer accuses Customs of alleged extortion

By Perez Brisibe UGHELLI—AN Ughelli based businessman, Olorogun Johnny Esike, has accused men of Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, stationed at the Ekiadolor axis of Benin-Ore express

0 News 22/12/2017 17:15:00 Ubi Franklin take Christmas photos with his kids

Ubi Franklin take Christmas photos with his kids

Ubi Franklin, Triple MG Boss posed for beautiful Christmas photos with his kids as they wished their well-wishers a happy holiday. He captioned the photo: “The Franklins Say Merry

0 News 18/12/2017 16:31:00 167 stranded Nigerians return from Libya, land in Lagos

167 stranded Nigerians return from Libya, land in Lagos

- A total of 167 stranded Nigerians from Libya arrived the country on Monday, December 18- The new set of returnees arrived on a Boeing

0 News 17/12/2017 21:10:00 ‘Only 3% of Nigerians have access to health insurance’

‘Only 3% of Nigerians have access to health insurance’

By Emmanuel Elebeke ABUJA—The 2017 National Poll released last week showed that only 3% of Nigerians have some form of access to health insurance to cover

0 News 22/12/2017 07:52:00 Okorocha approves 18 days Christmas break for workers

Okorocha approves 18 days Christmas break for workers

- Governor Rochas Okorocha has granted civil servants in Imo state Christmas holiday for 18 days - Imo state workers will vacate for the holidays

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:51:00 Under My Roof 1

Under My Roof 1

Starring; Angela Okorie

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:27:00 Heart Of Giving 4

Heart Of Giving 4

Starring; Yul Edochie    

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:31:00 Heart Of Giving 3

Heart Of Giving 3

Starring; Yul Edochie

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:34:00 Heart Of Giving 2

Heart Of Giving 2

Starring; Yul Edochie

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

cron