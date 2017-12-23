Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Bellerin: Arsene Wenger's team talk inspired Arsenal

  • Arsenal recovered from two goals down to go 3-2 up against Liverpool on Friday
  • The thrilling Christmas encounter finished in a 3-3 league draw at the Emirates
  • Hector Bellerin said Arsene Wenger's half-time team talk inspired the comeback
  • Bellerin provided the cross for Alexis Sanchez to score Arsenal's first on Friday

By Press Association

Published: 13:48 EST, 23 December 2017 | Updated: 13:54 EST, 23 December 2017

Hector Bellerin believes Arsene Wenger's half-time team talk inspired Arsenal's comeback in Friday's chaotic 3-3 draw with Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

The Reds surged 2-0 ahead through goals from Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah and would have been out of sight had they been more clinical when presented with some woeful home defending.

But Alexis Sanchez, Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil struck in five remarkable second-half minutes to nudge Arsenal into an unlikely lead, only for Roberto Firmino to grab a share of the spoils for the visitors.

Hector Bellerin gave credit to Arsene Wenger for his half-time team talk on Friday night
Spanish defender Bellerin had no doubt where the credit deserved to go for inspiring Arsenal to show fighting spirit.

'We didn't start well, they got in front but (at half-time) the boss put us in our place,' Bellerin said.

'He told us what we had to do and the team got a great reaction. We scored three quick goals and you could see the belief in the team.

'But we needed to defend better to keep the score. We couldn't do it so it's a bit bittersweet, with being in front but then drawing the game.

Wenger got a reaction from his Arsenal side after the break as they fought back to go 3-2 up
'But there are positives, like the belief the team had and how we turned it around.

'There was a great talk at half-time, there was a lot of belief from the boss and we knew we had it in ourselves.

'We showed we could turn it around but then we made a mistake at a corner and paid for it.

'It's a draw that could be fair for both teams but, with being in front (at 3-2), it's a bit bittersweet.'

