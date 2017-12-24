England boss Southgate spreads Christmas cheer at hospice

- England boss Gareth Southgate spread Christmas cheer this week
By Kieran Gill for the Daily Mail
Published: 15:14 EST, 24 December 2017 | Updated: 16:22 EST, 24 December 2017
England manager Gareth Southgate led the way in spreading Christmas cheer this week by taking time out to pay a visit to a children’s hospice.
The Three Lions boss surprised youngsters at Martin House in Wetherby with gifts, and spent time chatting with the youngsters, their families and staff.
The hospice, situated close to his home in Yorkshire, provides family-led care and support for children with life-limiting conditions.
‘I think in football we have the opportunity to bring moments of happiness to people when they watch us but also when we spend some time to visit a place like Martin House and remind ourselves how fortunate we are,’ said Southgate.
‘It certainly puts life into perspective and I've been able to make some young people very happy. We're in a privileged position to be able to have an impact away from what we do on the field. I've been here before and my wife has done some fundraising in the past, it's an incredible place.
‘It provides care for people who really need that attention and that time to allow families to recharge. Looking after children with the conditions they have got is really hard and difficult for the families so Martin House is a very special place.'
