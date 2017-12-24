Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Arsenal play the perfect host to 150 lucky Junior Gunners

  • Arsenal showed its caring side by inviting lucky 150 Junior Gunners to a party
  • The special Christmas event allowed the excited youngsters to train with players
  • Young fans made a beeline for Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Laurent Koscielny 
  • Arsenal to also host 40 people who've left local authority care on Christmas Day 

By Layth Yousif For Mailonline

Published: 13:01 EST, 24 December 2017 | Updated: 16:06 EST, 24 December 2017

Arsenal may have been accused of showing opposition forwards a bit too much hospitality on the pitch - but no-one can accuse the club of being anything other than welcoming off-the-pitch.

The North London giants hosted 150 lucky young supporters from the club's long-running Junior Gunners membership scheme on Saturday.

The excited youngsters were picked at random to enjoy a Christmas party that they won’t ever forget - as they were given the rare chance to train with the Arsenal first team.

Arsenal showed its caring side by hosting 150 Junior Gunners to a party with Alexis Sanchez
The thrilled kids made a beeline for Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil while in-form Jack Wilshere who has served the club since he was nine played goalkeeper for the day as the youngsters fired shots at him. 

Record signing Alexandre Lacazette and Laurent Koscileny also entertained the wide-eyed junior visitors. 

The club, which has traditionally had a reputation for doing things 'the right way' has excelled itself this month by holding its annual Arsenal Foundation Day when players, staff and manager Arsene Wenger all donate a day's wages to the fundraising and grant-making organisation.

The young fans had an amazing opportunity to play football with stars including Mesut Ozil
An excited young fan takes a selfie with record signing Alexandre Lacazette during the party 
Laurent Koscielny happily signs an autograph for a happy young Arsenal supporter on the day
Goalkeeper David Ospina has also visited youth homeless charity Centrepoint and many of the squad dropped by the Whittington Hospital to hand out presents to the brave children treated at the renowned site.   

Arsenal have also announced they will play host to 40 men, women and children who have left local authority care at a special event on Christmas Day after being identified by Go Forward Youth and Islington Borough Council.

A number of Arsenal volunteers will help run the day. Jack Ferguson from Arsenal in the Community saying: 'We are looking forward to making it a special day for these young adults and their children who may otherwise have spent Christmas alone. It will be great fun for everyone.' 

Kadeema Woodbyrne of Go Forward Youth added: 'This is Go Forward Youth’s launch event. We are enormously grateful for the generosity of Arsenal Football Club in hosting this event for Islington care leavers. Go Forward Youth provides vital services for care.'

