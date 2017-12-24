- Lionel Messi helped Barcelona beat fierce La Liga foes Real Madrid on Saturday
- But on Christmas Eve the devoted family man was solely focused on his children
- He capped a good weekend by taking his family to visit Santa in his grotto
- His team Barca spend Christmas Day nine points clear of their bitter rivals
By Layth Yousif For Mailonline
Published: 15:49 EST, 24 December 2017 | Updated: 15:49 EST, 24 December 2017
Lionel Messi may have helped Barcelona beat fierce La Liga foes Real Madrid but he was solely focused on his family on Christmas Eve - taking them to visit Santa in his grotto.
The player many say is the best footballer in the history of the game took time out with his young family on Sunday after grabbing a vital penalty to hand Zinedene Zidane's side a crushing 3-0 at the Bernabeu earlier in the weekend.
The 30-year-old posted a picture of him with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their kids Thiago and Mateo meeting Father Christmas on his personal Instagram account. The post was so popular it attracted nearly a million likes in under an hour.
Lionel Messi capped a good weekend by taking his family to visit Santa in his grotto
Devoted family man Messi posted 'Feliz navidad para todos' which means Happy Christmas to you all.
It appears even Santa is a Messi fan as he had a Barca shirt with the number 25 - the little Argentine's digits - hanging on the wall behind him.
Messi's wife Antonella - who he married in the summer after they first met each other when they were children - announced in October they were expecting a third child.
Lionel Messi helped Barcelona beat fierce La Liga foes Real Madrid 3-0 on Saturday
The trip caps another good year for the diminutive Barca maestro as Saturday 'Classico' victory sees the Nou Camp giants lead La Liga by nine points from their traditional rivals.
Feliz navidad indeed for the Messi household.
Related Articles
Messi takes kids to meet Santa to cap a good weekend
Lionel Messi helped Barcelona beat fierce La Liga foes Real Madrid on Saturday But on Christmas Eve the devoted family man was solely focused on his
Arsenal play the perfect host to 150 lucky Junior Gunners
Arsenal showed its caring side by inviting lucky 150 Junior Gunners to a partyThe special Christmas event allowed the excited youngsters to train with playersYoung
England boss Southgate spreads Christmas cheer at hospice
England boss Gareth Southgate spread Christmas cheer this week The Three Lions boss paid a visit to a children’s hospice and handed out gifts Southgate surprised youngsters
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Iggy Azalea Twerks Up A Storm In New Video
Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, has taken to IG to cause some sort of commotion with a video of her twerking up a storm to the
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip
Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.
Video: Phyno – 'Augment' ft Olamide
Video Phyno – 'Augment' ft Olamide Olamide and Phyno are back again! Penthauze Records act Phyno drops the visuals for his latest single 'Augment' few days after the release of
Video: Frank Edwards - 'Here to sing' ft Chee
Sensational and multi-talented , and multiple award-winning Gospel minister – Frank Edwards resurfaces with yet another brilliant worship song titled 'Here To Sing“. On this spirit-filled song, Frank
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Sexual intercourse is a spiritual union!
Temilolu Okeowo Dear Sister-in-Christ, Your proclamation of God’s ministry marvels me. Without mincing words, you are signed, stamped and confirmed a great ambassador of God’s evangelistic ministry/humanity
Zimbabwe’s ex-army chief named ruling party VP
Zimbabwe’s new President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, on Saturday named the former army chief who led a coup that ended Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule, as one of
Gunman kills four, injures eight during Christmas carol
GODWIN ISENYO An unidentified gunman on Friday night attacked Nimdem Village in Jema’ah Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing four persons and injuring eight others. Our
EFCC Arraigns Three For N10m Fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, December 19, arraigned the trio of Muhammed Ali, Nasiru Sirajo and Muntari Sulaiman before Justice Bako
PHOTOS: Osinbajo, wife send Christmas greetings
Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and wife, Dolapo shared lovely photographs on Instagram wishing Nigerians a merry Christmas. In his post, @profosinbajo wrote, ” Merry Christmas
Most Watched Movies
Heart Of Giving 2
Starring; Yul Edochie
Ugly Intimidation 2
She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the
Count On Me
A Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Starring; John Dumelo, Frank Artus
My Wedding My Tears
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he
Under My Roof 1
Starring; Angela Okorie
Inside Beauty 2
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
Post Your Comment below: >>