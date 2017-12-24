Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | Sports | Football |

Messi takes kids to meet Santa to cap a good weekend

  • Lionel Messi helped Barcelona beat fierce La Liga foes Real Madrid on Saturday 
  • But on Christmas Eve the devoted family man was solely focused on his children
  • He capped a good weekend by taking his family to visit Santa in his grotto
  • His team Barca spend Christmas Day nine points clear of their bitter rivals  

By Layth Yousif For Mailonline

Published: 15:49 EST, 24 December 2017 | Updated: 15:49 EST, 24 December 2017

Lionel Messi may have helped Barcelona beat fierce La Liga foes Real Madrid but he was solely focused on his family on Christmas Eve - taking them to visit Santa in his grotto.

The player many say is the best footballer in the history of the game took time out with his young family on Sunday after grabbing a vital penalty to hand Zinedene Zidane's side a crushing 3-0 at the Bernabeu earlier in the weekend. 

The 30-year-old posted a picture of him with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their kids Thiago and Mateo meeting Father Christmas on his personal Instagram account. The post was so popular it attracted nearly a million likes in under an hour. 

Lionel Messi capped a good weekend by taking his family to visit Santa in his grotto
Lionel Messi capped a good weekend by taking his family to visit Santa in his grotto

Lionel Messi capped a good weekend by taking his family to visit Santa in his grotto

Devoted family man Messi posted 'Feliz navidad para todos' which means Happy Christmas to you all.

It appears even Santa is a Messi fan as he had a Barca shirt with the number 25 - the little Argentine's digits - hanging on the wall behind him. 

Messi's wife Antonella - who he married in the summer after they first met each other when they were children - announced in October they were expecting a third child.

Lionel Messi helped Barcelona beat fierce La Liga foes Real Madrid 3-0 on Saturday
Lionel Messi helped Barcelona beat fierce La Liga foes Real Madrid 3-0 on Saturday

Lionel Messi helped Barcelona beat fierce La Liga foes Real Madrid 3-0 on Saturday

The trip caps another good year for the diminutive Barca maestro as Saturday 'Classico' victory sees the Nou Camp giants lead La Liga by nine points from their traditional rivals. 

 Feliz navidad indeed for the Messi household. 

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 Football 24/12/2017 15:49:00 Messi takes kids to meet Santa to cap a good weekend

Messi takes kids to meet Santa to cap a good weekend

Lionel Messi helped Barcelona beat fierce La Liga foes Real Madrid on Saturday But on Christmas Eve the devoted family man was solely focused on his

0 Football 24/12/2017 16:06:00 Arsenal play the perfect host to 150 lucky Junior Gunners

Arsenal play the perfect host to 150 lucky Junior Gunners

Arsenal showed its caring side by inviting lucky 150 Junior Gunners to a partyThe special Christmas event allowed the excited youngsters to train with playersYoung

0 Football 24/12/2017 16:22:00 England boss Southgate spreads Christmas cheer at hospice

England boss Southgate spreads Christmas cheer at hospice

England boss Gareth Southgate spread Christmas cheer this week The Three Lions boss paid a visit to a children’s hospice and handed out gifts Southgate surprised youngsters

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 08/02/2017 06:14:00 ABOKI CHRIST and the stammering Pastor

ABOKI CHRIST and the stammering Pastor

0 Videos 18/11/2017 07:09:00 Iggy Azalea Twerks Up A Storm In New Video

Iggy Azalea Twerks Up A Storm In New Video

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, has taken to IG to cause some sort of commotion with a video of her twerking up a storm to the

0 Videos 03/02/2017 06:50:00 Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip

Mariah Carey shows off her cleavage in steamy workout clip.

0 Videos 07/10/2017 01:18:00 Video: Phyno – 'Augment' ft Olamide

Video: Phyno – 'Augment' ft Olamide

Video Phyno – 'Augment' ft Olamide Olamide and Phyno are back again! Penthauze Records act Phyno drops the visuals for his latest single 'Augment' few days after the release of

0 Videos 07/10/2017 02:36:00 Video: Frank Edwards - 'Here to sing' ft Chee

Video: Frank Edwards - 'Here to sing' ft Chee

Sensational and multi-talented , and multiple award-winning Gospel minister – Frank Edwards resurfaces with yet another brilliant worship song titled 'Here To Sing“. On this spirit-filled song, Frank

0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/12/2017 18:05:00 Sexual intercourse is a spiritual union!

Sexual intercourse is a spiritual union!

Temilolu Okeowo Dear Sister-in-Christ, Your proclamation of God’s ministry marvels me. Without mincing words, you are signed, stamped and confirmed a great ambassador of God’s evangelistic ministry/humanity

0 News 23/12/2017 07:49:00 Zimbabwe’s ex-army chief named ruling party VP

Zimbabwe’s ex-army chief named ruling party VP

Zimbabwe’s new President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, on Saturday named the former army chief who led a coup that ended Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule, as one of

0 News 20/12/2017 14:12:00 BON 2017: Kate Henshaw, "What Lies Within," "A Trip to Jamaica" among winners

BON 2017: Kate Henshaw, "What Lies Within," "A Trip to Jamaica" among winners

'); }else{

0 News 24/12/2017 00:05:00 Gunman kills four, injures eight during Christmas carol

Gunman kills four, injures eight during Christmas carol

GODWIN ISENYO An unidentified gunman on Friday night attacked Nimdem Village in Jema’ah Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing four persons and injuring eight others. Our

0 News 19/12/2017 15:37:00 EFCC Arraigns Three For N10m Fraud

EFCC Arraigns Three For N10m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, December 19, arraigned the trio of Muhammed Ali, Nasiru Sirajo and Muntari Sulaiman before Justice Bako

0 News 22/12/2017 08:15:00 PHOTOS: Osinbajo, wife send Christmas greetings

PHOTOS: Osinbajo, wife send Christmas greetings

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and wife, Dolapo shared lovely photographs on Instagram wishing Nigerians a merry Christmas. In his post, @profosinbajo wrote, ” Merry Christmas

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:34:00 Heart Of Giving 2

Heart Of Giving 2

Starring; Yul Edochie

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:38:00 Ugly Intimidation 2

Ugly Intimidation 2

She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:42:00 Count On Me

Count On Me

A Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Starring; John Dumelo, Frank Artus    

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:27:00 My Wedding My Tears

My Wedding My Tears

Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A man leave his fiancee at the altar and no one hear from him again. Years later he

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:51:00 Under My Roof 1

Under My Roof 1

Starring; Angela Okorie

0 Movies 02/03/2017 06:24:00 Inside Beauty 2

Inside Beauty 2

Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel

cron